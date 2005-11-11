Web Design Pakistan
Home » News » KPMG appoints head of retail banking

KPMG appoints head of retail banking

in News, Practice November 11, 2005 4 Views

KPMG has appointed David Sayer as its new head of retail banking.

He joins from IBM Business Consulting, and has more than 25 years of experience in financial services consulting.

Sayer previously worked for Lloyds TSB, where he was chief manager for Scotland, and as a consulting partner at Coopers Lybrand, later PricewaterhouseCoopers.

He said: 'I am delighted to be joining KPMG and look forward to supporting the audit, tax and advisory practices in building and strengthening their relationships with the retail banks.'

© AccoutnancyAge. 1995-2005 All rights reserved.

Courtesy of AccountancyAge

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright 2002-2018 Accountancy. All rights reserved.
Copyrights of all content on this web site are owned by Accountancy except where indicated in source or copyright statements.
Accountancy must be contacted for permission to copy or redistribute any material published on this website.
X