KPMG appoints head of retail banking

KPMG has appointed David Sayer as its new head of retail banking.

He joins from IBM Business Consulting, and has more than 25 years of experience in financial services consulting.

Sayer previously worked for Lloyds TSB, where he was chief manager for Scotland, and as a consulting partner at Coopers Lybrand, later PricewaterhouseCoopers.

He said: 'I am delighted to be joining KPMG and look forward to supporting the audit, tax and advisory practices in building and strengthening their relationships with the retail banks.'

