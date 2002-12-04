ICAP issues notification regarding Income Tax Ordinance 2001

Web Design Pakistan
ICAP has released the following notification regarding Income Tax Ordinance 2001:

CA\DEX\GEN/46/2002
November 27, 2002

This is to notify that notwithstanding provisions of clause 2.5 of ICAP Syllabus, the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 which is applicable for tax assessments with effect from July 1, 2002 will be examined from Spring 2003 examinations of the Institute. Until then, the Income Tax Ordinance 1979 is applicable for all examinations. This clarification is being issued once again due to doubt/confusions in the minds of students.

F H Saifee
Director Examinations

Courtesy of ICAP

