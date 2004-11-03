Web Design Pakistan
ICAP announces Foundation/Intermediate Autumn 2004 examination results

KARACHI, November 03, 2004: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has announced the results of its Foundation / Intermediate Examinations Autumn 2004.

Result Summary

No. of Candidates

Complete Passed in Foundation Examination (Modules A & B)481
Complete Passed in Intermediate Examination (Modules C & D)273
Passed in Module – A only573
Passed in Module – B/SM-3A/SM-4A only37
Passed in Module – C/SM-1/SM-7 only381
Passed in Module – D only16
Permanent Credit in Module – A729
Permanent Credit in Module – B/SM-3A/SM-4A700
Permanent Credit in Module – C/SM-1/SM-7592
Permanent Credit in Module – D424

Award of Gold Medals

Candidate

ICAP Gold Medal (Ameena Khatib Foundation)Mr. Syed Ali Akbar (Roll # 0108995)
Kasbati Memorial Gold MedalMr. Mohammad Junaid (Roll # 0308621)
Courtesy of ICAP

