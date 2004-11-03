ICAP announces Foundation/Intermediate Autumn 2004 examination results

KARACHI, November 03, 2004: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has announced the results of its Foundation / Intermediate Examinations Autumn 2004.

Result Summary

No. of Candidates Complete Passed in Foundation Examination (Modules A & B) 481 Complete Passed in Intermediate Examination (Modules C & D) 273 Passed in Module – A only 573 Passed in Module – B/SM-3A/SM-4A only 37 Passed in Module – C/SM-1/SM-7 only 381 Passed in Module – D only 16 Permanent Credit in Module – A 729 Permanent Credit in Module – B/SM-3A/SM-4A 700 Permanent Credit in Module – C/SM-1/SM-7 592 Permanent Credit in Module – D 424

Award of Gold Medals

Candidate ICAP Gold Medal (Ameena Khatib Foundation) Mr. Syed Ali Akbar (Roll # 0108995) Kasbati Memorial Gold Medal Mr. Mohammad Junaid (Roll # 0308621)

