ICAP announces Foundation/Intermediate Autumn 2004 examination results

KARACHI, November 03, 2004: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has announced the results of its Foundation / Intermediate Examinations Autumn 2004.
Result Summary
No. of Candidates
|Complete Passed in Foundation Examination (Modules A & B)
|481
|Complete Passed in Intermediate Examination (Modules C & D)
|273
|Passed in Module – A only
|573
|Passed in Module – B/SM-3A/SM-4A only
|37
|Passed in Module – C/SM-1/SM-7 only
|381
|Passed in Module – D only
|16
|Permanent Credit in Module – A
|729
|Permanent Credit in Module – B/SM-3A/SM-4A
|700
|Permanent Credit in Module – C/SM-1/SM-7
|592
|Permanent Credit in Module – D
|424
Award of Gold Medals
Candidate
|ICAP Gold Medal (Ameena Khatib Foundation)
|Mr. Syed Ali Akbar (Roll # 0108995)
|Kasbati Memorial Gold Medal
|Mr. Mohammad Junaid (Roll # 0308621)