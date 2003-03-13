Setting up of KITE Ltd

KARACHI, March 12: Sindh Governor Dr Ishrat ul Ibad has set up a committee under the chairmanship of Sindh Minister for Local Government, Muhammad Hussain Khan, to study the pros and cons for the creation of KITE Limited on the pattern of SITE Limited.

The committee will include five members of KATI – S.M. Naseer, Shaikh Manzar Alam, S. Anwar Saghir, Zubair Chayya and Mian Zahid Hussain – and concerned officials of the City and the Sindh government.

In a meeting with the members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Mr Ibad said the notification would be issued immediately so as to enable the committee to submit its report to the Sindh governor within a month's time or earlier as directed.

The governor urged the local government minister to come out with a concrete and viable proposals.

Courtesy of Daily Dawn