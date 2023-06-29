- News
Number of people filing income tax returns surpasses 4 million
ISLAMABAD: According to the Active Taxpayers List (ATL), the latest updated figure for those who have filed income tax returns is…
- Practice
ISSB issues inaugural global disclosure standards for sustainability
The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) has issued its first two standards, IFRS S1 and IFRS S2, heralding in a…
- News
SECP and ICAP conduct webinar to raise awareness and build capability
ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) organized an awareness and capacity building webinar on Sustainability Disclosures and…
- Finance
Rs4.09 Trillion Federal Budget for 2015-16 Unveiled
ISLAMABAD (June 06, 2015) – The federal budget for the year 2015-16, with a total outlay of Rs4.089 trillion, was…
- Finance
Economic Survey 2014-15: Features and Highlights
ISLAMABAD (June 05, 2015) – The finance ministry of Government of Pakistan yesterday published the annual Economic Survey of Pakistan…
- Opinion
Empirically Analyzing the "Five Percent Rule of Materiality" in Financial Reporting Decisions
This study analyzes a sample of financial restatements from 2011 and 2012 as a way to assess a proposed “five…
- Opinion
Interpreting and Applying IAS 11 – Construction Contracts
The interpretation and application of an accounting standard could be a complex task especially in those cases where a slightly…
- Education
ACCA joins hands with Nayatel, awards approved employer accredition
KARACHI (February 01, 2015) – ACCA Pakistan recently awarded Nayatel (Pvt) Ltd. with employer accreditation in a ceremony held in…
- Finance
FBR Establishes a Transfer Pricing Unit
ISLAMABAD (December 24, 2014) – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has established a transfer pricing unit to facilitate and…
- Education
ACCA Pakistan Opens Office in Peshawar
PESHAWAR (December 11, 2014) – ACCA Pakistan recently inaugurated its office in Peshawar for the promotion of accounting and finance…