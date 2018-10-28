- News
Number of people filing income tax returns surpasses 4 million
ISLAMABAD: According to the Active Taxpayers List (ATL), the latest updated figure for those who have filed income tax returns is currently over 4 million and may potentially reach 4.5 million. Asif S. Kasbati, a tax…Read More »
- Opinion
Empirically Analyzing the "Five Percent Rule of Materiality" in Financial Reporting Decisions
This study analyzes a sample of financial restatements from 2011 and 2012 as a way…Read More »
