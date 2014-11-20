ACCA and University of Peshawar sign MoU for advancement of finance profession

KARACHI (13 November 2014) – ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) and University of Peshawar have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for promotion and academic enhancement of Accounting and Finance profession in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

The MoU will be beneficial for the University of Peshawar’s students who now will be able to avail exemptions for their different programmes while opting for professional qualification such as ACCA on top of their bachelor’s degree.

The MoU was inked by Sajjeed Aslam, head of ACCA Pakistan and Prof. Muhammad Rasul Jan, Vice Chancellor, University of Peshawar, on behalf of their respective institute, Also present at the ceremony were, Heads of Departments, Faculty members, and other senior representatives from ACCA Pakistan.

Speaking after the signing Mr. Sajjeed Aslam, head of ACCA Pakistan said, “We at ACCA believe, globally recognised accountancy qualification like ACCA is essential for students to strengthen their degrees and to turn them in financial professionals, which is the need of the hour. Students of Peshawar University will also benefit from global partnerships of ACCA with prestigious institutes like Oxford Brookes University and Edinburgh Business School at Heriot-Watt University.”

Prof. Muhammad Rasul Jan, vice chancellor appreciated the efforts of ACCA in the region saying, “University of Peshawar is one of the largest and prestigious universities of Pakistan. A partnership such as this, between the academic and professional sectors, is essential to provide our youth with the opportunities to excel tomorrow. Both ACCA and University of Peshawar are excited to work together to benefit our students by establishing stronger links between our academic institutions, employers and the changing dynamics of the society.”

Courtesy of Accountancy