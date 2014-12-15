Web Design Pakistan

News

Opinion

Finance

000026-federal-budget-2015-16

Rs4.09 Trillion Federal Budget for 2015-16 Unveiled

June 6, 2015 158 Views

ISLAMABAD (June 06, 2015) – The federal budget for the year 2015-16, with a total outlay of Rs4.089 trillion, was approved by the federal cabinet on Friday. In his budget ...

Read More »
Economic Survey of Pakistan 2014-15

Economic Survey 2014-15: Features and Highlights

June 5, 2015 161 Views

ISLAMABAD (June 05, 2015) – The finance ministry of Government of Pakistan yesterday published the annual Economic Survey of Pakistan for the year 2014-15. Highlights of this publication are being ...

Read More »
FBR establishes transfer pricing unit

FBR Establishes a Transfer Pricing Unit

December 24, 2014 105 Views

ISLAMABAD (December 24, 2014) – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has established a transfer pricing unit to facilitate and strengthen the ability of the tax officials to effectively deal ...

Read More »
income tax 2014 return filing date extension

Date for filing of Income Tax returns extended till October 31, 2014

September 27, 2014 119 Views

ISLAMABAD (September 27, 2014) – Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date for filing of tax returns to October 31, 2014 for individuals, associations and special tax year ...

Read More »

Practice

ACCA Pakistan opens Peshawar office

ACCA Pakistan Opens Office in Peshawar

December 15, 2014 257 Views

PESHAWAR (December 11, 2014) – ACCA Pakistan recently inaugurated its office in Peshawar for the promotion of accounting and finance profession in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The inaugural ceremony was attended by ...

Read More »
PwC suspended and fined

PricewaterhouseCoopers consulting unit suspended for 2 years and fined $25 million

August 21, 2014 468 Views

The Regulatory Advisory Services (RAS) unit of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in USA, one of the Big4 accounting firms, has been suspended for two years and fined $25 million by New York ...

Read More »
IASB FASB converged standard on revenue recogntion from customer contracts

IASB and FASB issue converged standard on recognition of revenue from customer contracts

June 24, 2014 185 Views

KARACHI (June 24, 2014) – The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), which develops global accounting standards for accounting standards, and the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB), the body responsible for ...

Read More »
Information System Audit and Assurance Standards

New IS Audit and Assurance Standards Released: Effective from November 2013

July 31, 2013 159 Views

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL, USA (July 30, 2013) – ISACA (Information Systems Audit and Control Association) has issued revised Information Systems (IS) Audit and Assurance Standards. The standards have an effective ...

Read More »

Education

Acca Pakistan Nayatel Employer Accredition

ACCA joins hands with Nayatel, awards approved employer accredition

February 1, 2015 85 Views

KARACHI (February 01, 2015) – ACCA Pakistan recently awarded Nayatel (Pvt) Ltd. with employer accreditation in a ceremony held in Islamabad. ACCA’s global programme is awarded to employers who meet ...

Read More »
ACCA Pakistan opens Peshawar office

ACCA Pakistan Opens Office in Peshawar

December 15, 2014 257 Views

PESHAWAR (December 11, 2014) – ACCA Pakistan recently inaugurated its office in Peshawar for the promotion of accounting and finance profession in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The inaugural ceremony was attended by ...

Read More »
ACCA Pakistan and Peshawar University sign MoU

ACCA and University of Peshawar sign MoU for advancement of finance profession

November 20, 2014 152 Views

KARACHI (13 November 2014) – ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) and University of Peshawar have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for promotion and academic enhancement of Accounting ...

Read More »
ACCA Diploma Holders

ACCA Pakistan Launches the Entry-level Foundation Diploma

April 29, 2013 215 Views

ISLAMABAD (April 29, 2013) – ACCA Islamabad today held a launch ceremony for ACCA Foundation Diploma, the first in the series of launch events for the new diploma. The Foundation ...

Read More »
Copyright 2002-2017 Accountancy. All rights reserved.
Copyrights of all content on this web site are owned by Accountancy except where indicated in source or copyright statements.
Accountancy must be contacted for permission to copy or redistribute any material published on this website.

Stay Updated with Accountancy

Get the latest accounting news and articles sent directly to your inbox

This information will never be shared with any third party.