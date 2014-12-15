PESHAWAR (December 11, 2014) – ACCA Pakistan recently inaugurated its office in Peshawar for the promotion of accounting and finance profession in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The inaugural ceremony was attended by ...Read More »
News
ACCA and University of Peshawar sign MoU for advancement of finance profession
Opinion
Empirically Analyzing the "Five Percent Rule of Materiality" in Financial Reporting Decisions
This study analyzes a sample of financial restatements from 2011 and 2012 as a way to assess a proposed “five percent rule of materiality” for financial reporting decisions. Such a rule claims the average investor is only influenced by income restatements greater than five percent. Market reactions are observed through stock price, volume, and bid-ask spread following the restatement in the Form 10-K/A. The study finds only some firms restating net income by more than five percent experience statistically significant reactions in two of these metrics.Read More »
Interpreting and Applying IAS 11 – Construction Contracts
Fixing the Pakistani Tax System
Internal Audit in the New Business Environment
Our Stubborn Tax Culture
Finance
Rs4.09 Trillion Federal Budget for 2015-16 Unveiled
ISLAMABAD (June 06, 2015) – The federal budget for the year 2015-16, with a total outlay of Rs4.089 trillion, was approved by the federal cabinet on Friday. In his budget ...Read More »
Economic Survey 2014-15: Features and Highlights
ISLAMABAD (June 05, 2015) – The finance ministry of Government of Pakistan yesterday published the annual Economic Survey of Pakistan for the year 2014-15. Highlights of this publication are being ...Read More »
FBR Establishes a Transfer Pricing Unit
ISLAMABAD (December 24, 2014) – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has established a transfer pricing unit to facilitate and strengthen the ability of the tax officials to effectively deal ...Read More »
Practice
New IS Audit and Assurance Standards Released: Effective from November 2013
ROLLING MEADOWS, IL, USA (July 30, 2013) – ISACA (Information Systems Audit and Control Association) has issued revised Information Systems (IS) Audit and Assurance Standards. The standards have an effective ...Read More »
Education
ACCA joins hands with Nayatel, awards approved employer accredition
KARACHI (February 01, 2015) – ACCA Pakistan recently awarded Nayatel (Pvt) Ltd. with employer accreditation in a ceremony held in Islamabad. ACCA’s global programme is awarded to employers who meet ...Read More »
ACCA Pakistan Launches the Entry-level Foundation Diploma
ISLAMABAD (April 29, 2013) – ACCA Islamabad today held a launch ceremony for ACCA Foundation Diploma, the first in the series of launch events for the new diploma. The Foundation ...Read More »