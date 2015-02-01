ACCA joins hands with Nayatel, awards approved employer accredition

KARACHI (February 01, 2015) – ACCA Pakistan recently awarded Nayatel (Pvt) Ltd. with employer accreditation in a ceremony held in Islamabad.

ACCA’s global programme is awarded to employers who meet high standards for training and developing their employees and show a commitment towards supporting the ongoing development of their ACCA employees.

Sajjeed Aslam, head of ACCA Pakistan, presented Nayatel with the Approved Employer certificate. At the ceremony he stated, “Gaining global accreditation for Professional Development shows the commitment Nayatel has to developing its staff. ACCA looks forward to further strengthening this relationship to assist them in creating the next generation of finance professionals across Pakistan.”

Wahaj us Siraj, CEO, Nayatel (Pvt) Ltd., appreciated the acumen of the ACCA Trainees working at Nayatel. “We strongly believe that our country and society can become a great contributor to the knowledge based economy of 21st century by leveraging on the talent and intellect of young generation. With our finance team led by the young ACCA trainees, we are confident that we are headed in the right direction.”

The ceremony was also presided by Junaid Ahmed, head of North, ACCA Pakistan. He said, “We are extremely excited to have a wide spread portfolio of organisations on board with ACCA. Apart from providing professional and training development to Nayatel, we also look forward to the opportunities to collaborate on a wide range of issues such as the support for enhancing the capacity building of ACCA Trainees and on improving access to finance talent.”